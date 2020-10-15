Medeama have set their sight on annexing the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cups.

The Mauve and Yellow players were the league leaders in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 football seasons but both seasons were truncated.

With the new season scheduled to kick off on November 13, the Tarkwa based club is aiming to win a double trophy.

“I am happy with the team I have now ahead of the season,” President of the club, Moses Armah-Parker told Asempa FM in an interview.

READ ALSO

“I think we have been a bit unlucky for the past two seasons but with Goldfields coming on board to inject $300,000 to the club, we will surely get better.

“Payment of player salary and winning bonuses will not be an issue going forward. We have set our target by winning the Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

“We have won the FA Cup twice but as I said, we have been unlucky with the Premier League but it’s our target to win it this season,” he added.

Medeama will open their season with a home game against Dreams FC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa.