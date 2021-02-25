Medeama Sporting Club have announced that their head coach, Samuel Boadu, has parted ways with the club.

The enterprising coach left the club after leading the club to beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Boadu was in the dugout for the win that sent Medeama into second and two points behind leaders Karela United.

“Coach Samuel Boadu has left the club. We will not be making any further comments. We wish him well,” Medeama wrote on Twitter.

Boadu was in charge for four years following his appointment in 2017.

His great works at Medeama have shot him into the limelight with reports suggesting he is heading to Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians are looking to appoint a new head coach before they face arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko in the first Super Clash of the season on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.