Substitute Scott McTominay scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United kept alive their hopes of qualifying as group winners in the Europa League with victory over Omonia Nicosia.

McTominay, introduced with less than 10 minutes remaining, fired in the winner after fellow substitute Jadon Sancho teed him up in the box.

The result means United remain three points behind Group E leaders Real Sociedad, who beat Sheriff Tiraspol for their fourth win in as many matches in the competition.

Erik ten Hag’s side dominated and had several huge chances to score but were left frustrated until McTominay’s winner.

Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was undoubtedly the visitors’ best performer as he kept out 11 of United’s 12 shots on target.

But he could do nothing to stop McTominay’s strike in the 93rd minute, having saved three big chances for Marcus Rashford in the first half.

Casemiro, who started in midfield alongside Fred, struck the crossbar in the first half too, before Fred headed over the bar from an unmarked position in the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not take his chances either and McTominay had smashed a wild shot into the stands before finding the composure to score the winner in front of an elated Old Trafford crowd.

Omonia, who had few opportunities at the other end, could have scored themselves on the stroke of half-time but Bruno Felipe did not square it for team-mate Andronikos Kakoullis who was completely free in the middle.

Neil Lennon’s side, who went 1-0 up in the reverse fixture last week before Rashford’s double helped United claim a 3-2 win, were cheered on by 4,500 visiting fans and they were minutes away from an impressive result.

Victory means United’s hopes of topping the group remains within their grasp. They face Sheriff Tiraspol at home in their next match on 27 October.