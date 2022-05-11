The 37 Military Hospital has announced to the general public that its Maternity Unit will be closed from Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to May 18, 2022.

In a press release signed by the Director of Public Relations, Michael Addo Larbi, the Hospital noted that “the closure has become necessary to enable the Hospital authorities undertake a fumigation exercise as a remedy to any infestation of the Unit.”

The Hospital stated that the Unit “will therefore be opened to the general public on Thursday 19 May 2022.”

“It is worth mentioning that measures have been put in place to manage entitled cases during the period.

“Any inconvenience that the closure will cause is deeply regretted,” parts of the release read.