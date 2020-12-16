A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Department of Statistics, has said if the votes of all political candidates in Techiman South were added to that of Presidential candidate John Mahama, it will be insignificant for a victory in the 2020 elections.

Louis Asiedu challenged reports that suggest the possibility of a run-off should the Techiman South votes be were added to the votes of the NDC flagbearer.

“If all the votes in Techiman South which is 128,018 are given to candidate Mahama, these will be the numbers; 50.807 for candidate Nana Addo and 47.867 for candidate Mahama per the December 10 declaration”,” he said.

According to him, even without the errors made by the Electoral Commission (EC), the votes or percentage of votes will not have changed in any way.

“When you look at what the EC declared; 51.302 for candidate Nana Addo and 47.359 for candidate Mahama compared to what should have been declared (51.295 and 47.366), the difference is statistically insignificant. It can never be significant. It is virtually zero,” he added.

After President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 general election, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) threatened to take legal steps to reverse the results declared by the EC.

The declaration made by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, indicated that President Akufo-Addo at the end of the polls secured 6,730,413 votes while his main contender John Mahama of the NDC had 6,214,889 votes.

The EC on the other hand says the declaration remains unchanged.