An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a Ghana-based Togolese Mason to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a class two pupil.

Mawuena Ahava, aka Togo, a 25- year-old mason defiled and impregnated the 11-year-old victim.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Ahava on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, told the Court that the victim is the complainant’s daughter.

Chief Inspector Lanyo, said the complainant and the victim resided at Malejor near Adenta, with Ahava.

The prosecution said Ahava worked together with the complainant, also a mason, and visited his house often when they had jobs.

He said on October 27, this year, the complainant was called to the victim’s school and informed that the victim is pregnant.

The prosecution said when the complainant quizzed the victim, she told him that Ahava was responsible for the pregnancy and that he had unprotected sex with her whenever he (complainant) was away.

Prosecution said Ahava also warned the victim not to tell anyone about her ordeal.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Oyibi which was later transferred to Adenta.

The prosecution added that the complainant was given a medical form to seek medical care for the victim.