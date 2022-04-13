Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been robbed in their hostel rooms at Ayeduase New Site in Kumasi by three masked men.

The students were fast asleep in their rooms when the gun-wielding robbers forced the doors open, and took away three laptop computers, a tablet, and four mobile phones.

One of the students was said to have been injured in the incident which occurred on April 7, 2022, at about 2:30am, having been hit by a pellet at his occiput, the police said.

According to the police, two of the victims, Hope Alphonse, 22, final-year Electrical Engineering student, and Obed Armah, 27, second-year Dentistry student, accompanied by some security guards of the university, reported the case to the police.

“The students reported that on April 7, 2022, at about 02:30 hours, while in their rooms, three masked men forced open the door to their room. One of the suspects, armed with a locally manufactured gun, pointed same on them and the other two suspects robbed them of three laptop computers, a tablet and four mobile phones, respectively,” the police narrated.

A document by the police indicated that during the operation, the armed suspect fired a shot, and the pellet hit the occiput of Elton Modestus Gyabeng, 24, who was subsequently rushed to KNUST Hospital for treatment.

The police document, sighted by DAILY GUIDE, said the injured student was in stable condition after receiving treatment, pointing out that police personnel have since visited the crime scene and commenced investigations.

“The case is under investigation and efforts are underway to get the suspects arrested to face the law,” the police report noted.