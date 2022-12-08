A 27-year-old Marketing Officer, who allegedly stole an amount of GHS107,798.31, belonging to Duraplast Company has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Allotey Annan, charged with nine counts of stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHS100,000.00 with two sureties, who were civil servants earning not less than GHS2, 000.00 a month.

The Court directed the prosecution to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.

The case has been adjourned to December 12, 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Augustus Yirenkyi, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Ofori Antwi is the Head of Sales Department at Duraplast Company Industrial Area, Accra while the accused person doubles as a Marketing Officer and a driver.

The prosecution said on May 5, 2022, the company’s accounts system detected some financial irregularities regarding to some unaccounted payments made by customers.

It said it became known that Richard Ntim of Geon Great Enterprise had paid an amount of GHS5,543.00 into the system, but the money was not accounted for.

The prosecution said the system also detected that Adjetey of King Payooyo Enterprise had also paid GHS12,730.00 and same was not accounted for.

It said the accused person was queried and he admitted having appropriated those amounts.

The prosecution said further probe also established that the accused person falsely used names of some customers to obtain variety of polytank containers amounting to GHS89,525,31 and sold same without accounting for the proceeds.

It said investigations revealed that the accused person obtained the said products and did not deliver same to those customers.

Investigations concluded that GHS107,798.31 had been stolen by the accused person.

The prosecution said a report was made to police and the accused person was arrested to assist investigation.

ALSO READ:

Driver’s mate killed, 2 in critical condition in gory accident at Gomoa Dominase

During investigations, it was revealed that none of the companies made a request for the acquisition of any product from Duraplast Company.

It said an amount of GHS13,500 was retrieved and same retained for evidential purpose.