A lawyer for Diego Maradona is calling for an investigation into the Argentinian soccer legend’s death, claiming it took too long for an ambulance to arrive.

Matias Morla said it was “criminal idiocy” for it to have taken “more than half an hour” for an ambulance to arrive at Maradona’s home in Buenos Aires, where the 1986 World Cup winner died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Morla was citing a report by the San Isidro district attorney’s office, ESPN reported.

“This fact cannot be overlooked and I’m going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end,” Morla tweeted. “As Diego would say, you are my soldier, act with pity.”

Maradona was 60. He recently underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot and was released on November 11.

Regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, Maradona’s legacy was also shrouded in controversy.

He scored two goals in the World Cup quarterfinals against England, one of which was an uncalled handball that he punched into the net — then later attributed to “the hand of God.”

Thousands of Argentinians lined up to pay their final respects to the former midfielder on Thursday at the presidential palace, where his coffin was on display, draped in an Argentinian flag.