Vaccine sceptic doctor, Dr Samuel White, has claimed he was the target of hackers after a saucy text message appeared on his screen in a clip of a GB News chat.

The GP spoke to presenter Patrick Christys after he won a legal case that ordered him to stop discussing the virus on social media.

Dr White previously questioned the efficacy of the Covid vaccine, and the government’s response to the virus, which led to being accused of spreading misinformation.

After winning his tribunal at the High Court last week, he was on the news channel to discuss the case, with broadcaster Jon Gaunt.

But during a clip of the interview, which appeared to be recorded on a phone, a very amusing message flashed up on his screen after he received a notification from a contact named Suzie Sub.

It read: “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say… xxx.”

Dr Samuel White (centre) forgot to turn off his notifications during his chat on GB News (Picture: GB News)

The video – which included the unfortunate slip-up – was then uploaded to Dr White’s website shortly after.

However, after the inclusion of the racy message was spotted on his site by some Twitter users, it didn’t take long for it to be shared on social media.

The website was soon taken offline after the clip was shared widely on Twitter.

‘Dr Sam White uploaded this video to his website but in his over-eagerness to get his ‘message’ out, he obviously didn’t watch it back first,’ wrote one.

Another tweeted: ‘Clipped & ripped, for your er, pleasure,’ with the moment attached to the post.

His fellow guest Gaunt also joined in on re-posting the clip to his own social media accounts, writing: ‘Oh dear someone forgot to turn their WhatsApp off! This is very funny.’

A spokesperson for the doctor said hackers were to blame for the clip upload, after Dr White has become the ‘target of smear campaigns.’

His website was later set back live, with the clip removed from the public view.