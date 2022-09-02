The Jirapa Magistrate Court has remanded into prisons custody, a 20-year-old man, Anthony Yendor, who pounded three women to death last Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit.

The incident happened at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The deceased, identified as his 60-year-old mother, sister and landlord’s wife were pronounced dead at the St Joseph Hospital following the attack.

An eight-month-old baby, who also suffered the attacks, has, however, survived.

The suspect is expected to reappear before the court on September 19, 2022.

