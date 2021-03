A Circuit Court at Weija has remanded a 41-year-old man for allegedly impregnating his two stepdaughters at Weija SCC in Accra.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Bernard Bentil, remanded Kwaku Boateng into Police custody to re-appear before the court on March 16, 2021.

However, Mr Boateng has since denied the allegations levelled against him.

The eldest of the two stepdaughters aged 15 has given birth to a six-month-old boy, while the 13-year-old is six months pregnant.