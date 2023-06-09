A man who infected a woman with HIV during unprotected sex has been jailed for causing grievous bodily harm.

Daniel Shaw, 43, from Leeds, failed to tell his victim he had the virus before they slept together. He had not been taking his medication at the time.

The woman found she may be at risk after an online search revealed a news article from October 2020, when Shaw was jailed for unrelated offences relating to previous partners. The article made reference to his HIV.

The victim became ill shortly afterwards and was diagnosed with the condition. When she confronted Shaw, he denied it and claimed she had been aware.

Shaw was arrested after the woman contacted the police in August 2021 but repeatedly denied the offence. He told officers the victim had been aware of his condition and had chosen to take the risk.

Shaw, of Town Street, Armley, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Det Ch Sarah Lambert, of West Yorkshire Police, praised the victim’s “courage” in coming forward.

“She has described herself as being completely devastated by Shaw’s actions, which will continue to have a significant impact on her life,” she said.

“We hope that seeing him held criminally responsible will provide her with some degree of reassurance as she continues to move on with her life.

“This was a complex and challenging case to investigate, and we hope it will help to demonstrate our commitment to getting justice for victims.”