Guyana Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old, Isaiah Edwards.

When police was called to the scene, the suspect was seen jumping through a glass window before fleeing the scene.

But upon careful review, it was discovered that the suspect is Shawn Bobb; Isaiah Edward’s stepfather who was fully dressed as a female, complete with makeup and a wig on his head.

Man who dressed up as a woman to murder stepson

Police Headquarters noted that Bobb was found in a house hours after stabbing the teenager in his hip.

He is currently under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was taken for medical attention.

Police Headquarters reported that the boy tested positive for COVID-19 after he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital to receive treatment for the stab wound to his right hip.

Man who dressed up as a woman to murder stepson

He was then transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown where he eventually died on January 27.

According to the police report, Edwards tried to save his mother who was being abused by the stepfather; the man had picked up a knife and attacked the woman because she did not finish cooking in time.

The woman was also stabbed during the ordeal and is hospitalised in a stable condition.