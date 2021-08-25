The Atebubu Magistrate court, presided over by His Lordship Joseph Twumasi, has remanded a 45-year-old farmer, Yaw Muntom in Police custody for allegedly shooting and killing his wife Abena Jayon.

The suspect is set to reappear before the court on September 24, 2021.

Prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Isaac Banafo told JoyNews that, “the remand would help the Police with their investigations before the next adjourned date.”

The deceased, Abena, aged 30, had nine children with her alleged killer and had been married to him for over a decade.

Pru East District Police Commander, DSP Eric Awiadem, earlier disclosed to JoyNews that, “the suspect and the wife have been having some misunderstandings for some time now. There was a funeral on Saturday which the deceased wanted to attend. She asked the husband for money but he refused.

“She later prepared a meal for the household and refused to serve the husband and this infuriated him, which started another quarrel. Later in the day, the woman was cooking when the man shot at her,” he stated.

The suspect, however, told the Police after handing himself over, that, “it was the devil that entered him and influenced his actions.”

The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital for autopsy and preservation.