A Nigerian IT Consultant has tied the knot with a young lady he met while selling oranges as a child.

The Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @iKingMillie, shared photos from their civil union and also shared the beautiful story of how they met as children and have remained best of friends.

“As a child, I was an orange seller, this girl thought I peeled the oranges nicely , she sat down and we became friends. Today I married my childhood best friend. #ItsOfficial #OwambeLoading”he tweeted

Congrats to them!