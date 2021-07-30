Marcus Rashford is set to miss at least the first two months of the season after Manchester United confirmed the forward will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury.

The England international could be back training within five weeks of surgery but it would be approximately 12 weeks until he returned to action, potentially ruling him out until late October.

The 23-year-old, who made five substitute appearances for England during their run to the Euro 2020 final, wanted the operation done straight after the Euros but was made to wait for the availability of the requisite surgeon.

A United statement read:

“Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury.

“He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kick off their Premier League season at home to Leeds on August 14, while England have five World Cup qualifiers during the period Rashford could be absent for.

The United academy graduate admitted last month that the shoulder complaint was among the physical issues he felt hampered his form during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Obviously I am not performing at my best and what I know I can perform to,” Rashford said three weeks ago.

“Whatever that is down to, it doesn’t really matter because it has been going on since early on in the season. I managed to get through the season with United.

“I think I had 36 goal involvements, so I can’t look back at the year and say ‘mmm, I should have taken time off to do this and do that. That’s just not the way I look at things. I just want to be available for every game.”

Asked if there is a physical reason, he said on England duty:

“I don’t think that’s a secret, to be honest with you.

“I think it’s quite well known and to get to this stage where I am now, it was a massive aim of mine back at the beginning of the season.

“So, like I said, I’m happy, I’m prepared mentally and physically for the games.”