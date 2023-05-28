Manchester United wrapped up third place in the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Fulham at Old Trafford.

The visitors took the lead early in the first half when Kenny Tete headed in Willian’s corner at the near post, and they could have gone 2-0 up but Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his penalty saved by David de Gea.

Alejandro Garnacho curled a shot against the crossbar as Manchester United responded well and were eventually rewarded with the equaliser when Jadon Sancho poked in after Fred had burst into the area.

Bruno Fernandes then put the hosts ahead early in the second half when he was sent clear by Fred and clipped a neat finish beyond Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Marcus Rashford saw a shot saved by Leno as Manchester United looked to add a third, while De Gea did well to push away a decent Mitrovic strike late on to secure the victory.

It means the hosts finished third on 75 points while Fulham end the season in 10th place with 52 points.