Edinson Cavani’s goal and a late own goal ensured a comfortable progression for Manchester United into the Europa League semi-finals, at the expense of Granada.

With a 2-0 advantage from the away leg, United never looked likely to be threatened and the game was effectively over after six minutes when the Uruguayan striker volleyed home after Paul Pogba nodded on Alex Telles’ cross.

The only nervous moment for United was when skipper for the night Pogba was in danger of being cautioned for a second time and missing the upcoming semi-final.

United were never truly troubled and another Telles cross led to an own goal from Jesus Vallejo in injury time sealed the win for the Red Devils.

This will be the fifth time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken United into a semi-final without reaching a final so he will hope this will be the occasion he breaks his duck.