A 45-year-old man has allegedly been stoned to death by a group of young men at Azaasi in the Upper East Region.

The man, identified as Emmanuel Anontara, was said to be returning from his pastoral duties when he was pelted with stones.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic in Bolgatanga yesterday and stated that the body had been released to the family for burial.

According to him, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, the police in Navrongo received information at about 7:00 a.m. that the body of Anontara was lying by the road side at Azaasi, located between the Sirigu and Kandiga road in the Kassena Nankana West District.

Police action

The police then proceeded to the scene and found the body with multiple deep cuts on the forehead.

Blood-stained stones, believed to have been used by his assailants, were also found around the body.

ASP Fianko-Okyere further explained that upon identification and the necessary processes, the body was released to the family after it had been conveyed to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo.

He said for now, it was too early for the police to link the incident to a protracted land dispute between the Kandiga and Doba communities.

He observed that no arrests had been made so far, and that the police were still investigating the incident.

Eyewitness account

Meanwhile, eyewitness accounts also suggested that Anontara was returning from Sirigu to his house at Doba on a motorbike together with two others, a lady and the rider.

On reaching the Azaasi area, the motorbike ran out of fuel and stopped abruptly.

While the rider was making phone calls in an effort to get help from Sirigu, a group of young men approached them from a nearby house wielding sticks and stones.

They started beating and pelting stones at Anontara until he died, while the rider and the lady fled the scene when they sensed danger.

The incident, according to the accounts, occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, around 5:00 p.m.