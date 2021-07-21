Residents of a district in Sefwi Juaboso froze in shock when a man slumped and died while waiting for a car at the lorry station.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Kwabena Baba, a suspected miner, per details on his ID cards.

Juaboso Police Commander, Supt Samuel Ntosoh, who confirmed the report to Adom News, said that the man was headed to Akontombra when he fell ill abruptly.

Supt Ntosoh said he dispatched his team to the scene to aid the then struggling man and transported him to the Juaboso Government Hospital.

He was, however, pronounced dead before arrival by the medical officers in charge.

The body has, therefore, been deposited at the hospital morgue awaiting further investigations.

Supt Ntosoh revealed that some items including bags, clothes, NHIS Card, phones, wallets, money and others were found on the victim.

Meanwhile, the police say they have tried their possible best to locate the family of the deceased but nobody has come up.