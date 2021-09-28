A man, believed to be in his early forties, met his death Monday morning when he slumped while on his way to work.

The deceased, identified as Evans Amoh, is said to have complained of headache and dizziness before setting off to work at Nkamprom,a suburb of Obuasi.

He, however, did not make it to his place of work.

Witnesses’ accounts suggest that he slumped and remained unconscious without any trigger or external force.

Wife of the deceased, Linda Osei Opoku, who spoke to Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo, said he arrived in the Central Region after a visit to his family, same morning.

He complained of ill health, disclosing that he had slipped and fallen off a building, but ignored advice to visit the hospital.

Obuasi Divisional Police Command, who visited the scene, has deposited the body of the deceased at the Obuasi Government Hospital Morgue.

He was survived by a wife and four children.