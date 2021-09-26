A 29-year-old man simply identified as Gift, has been reportedly shot dead during his birthday party, by police operatives in Delta State.



The incident occurred at about 10.30 pm on Friday, September 24, at a popular drinking bar, at Obinomba community of Umukwata clan, in Ukwuani LGA of Delta State.



PMNews reports that police operative allegedly shot sporadically into the air, before allegedly shooting the deceased, whose wife reportedly gave birth about three months ago.



It was gathered that Gift, who was hit in the chest, was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sources who witnessed the incident alleged that nothing incriminating was found on the celebrant and his friends before one of the operatives shot directly at him.



“Some of the boys who were there with him said the policemen just drove down without interrogating anybody. They started shooting into the air and then aimed at the boy, shot him. They allowed him to bleed to death.



“When they noticed that the young man was bleeding and gasping for air, they immediately rushed him to the hospital but on arrival the guy was confirmed dead and then they dropped him and zoomed off,” one of the witnesses alleged.