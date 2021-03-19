A popular Anamabra man, who was falsely declared dead, stunned his community members when he showed up at his funeral.

The man, identified as Aiza Nwosu, has now earned the nickname Undertaker for resurrecting.

It was reported that the town crier and MC was pronounced dead after a ghastly crash he was involved in three weeks ago.

News of his death spread like bushfire causing residents to gather in his house in wait for his body to be laid in state so they pay their last respects.

However, that was not to be when the ambulance carrying his coffin arrived empty.

He was later seen shirtless on top of another car that had his funeral banner on its bonnet.

A new flyer with the inscription ‘Aiza is Awake’ was spotted on another car, to announce his presence.