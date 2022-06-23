A suspected armed robber, Tosin Ominiyi, has been arrested while attempting to rape a woman after robbing her family of valuables in their house.



Parading Tosin and 13 other suspects before newsmen on Wednesday, June 22, the police command’s spokesperson said the suspect broke into the family’s house through its window around 1:00 am and dispossessed a couple of their money and other valuables.



“It was in the process of trying to rape the wife of the man that he (husband) summoned courage and descended on the accused, apprehended the robber with the help of neighbours, and dispossessed him of his gun.”



The police also stated that the suspect’s 55-year-old mother, Mrs Tale Akinlabi, was arrested for allegedly helping him to keep stolen items and that they would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is completed.



Speaking to newsmen, the suspect, Omoniyi, said he operated alone and had successfully robbed many people in the town.



“I entered through the window and met the couple in the house. I ordered them to bring out all the money and valuables in their house. They were able to bring out just N50,000, but I asked the woman to go and bring more valuables from her room because I was not satisfied with the cash.



“I followed the wife into her room to search the room and I asked her to lie on the bed and she obeyed because I was holding a gun. The woman shouted that I was about to rape her and her husband rushed in with four other men.



“I was overpowered before I could go for my gun because I had dropped the gun on the ground while I was trying to sleep with the woman. They beat me up, seized the gun, and handed me over to the police,” he said



When interrogated, his mother denied the allegation that she aids him in his nefarious activities