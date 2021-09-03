A team of Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT) officers from the National Headquarters Operations has nabbed a suspected drug dealer in his home.

Samuel Asante was fished out following a tip-off that he was trading substances suspected to be narcotics at the Christiansburg Castle Junction.

The suspect, 38, was arrested and upon a thorough search, Police retrieved some suspicious items from his room.

The items include seven sacks, full of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and ten bottles of alcoholic drinks brewed with substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Man nabbed with sacks of suspected Indian Hemp

The Police Service will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country, a statement accompanying his arrest has said.

The general public is encouraged to assist the Police with information on criminal activities.