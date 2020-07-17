Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has revealed how a man lost the opportunity to get a job that pays N200k per month in Lekki.

According to her, what disqualified the man despite being the best candidate for the job is the way he addressed one of those who attended to him during the interview at the company.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote: “A man lost a N200k per month job at my brother’s company in Lekki. He was the best qualified candidate. He lost the opportunity because he called my brother ‘uncle’ during the interview. Stop addressing people with titles you feel comfortable with”.