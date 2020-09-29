A man listed himself on Facebook in an attempt to find a girlfriend after failing to find love on dating apps.

Alan Clayton, 30, described himself as “free” and in “good condition” on the items for sale page – an unusual attempt which has left his inbox brimming with prospective matches.

The lorry driver, from Kettering, has only been on one date so far, which sadly didn’t work out, but hopes the novel approach will attract more Northants-based singletons.

After seeing his friends settle down and get married, he now wants this for himself, and admits he hasn’t had a girlfriend since school.

Clayton posed with his schnauzer in his advert. (SWNS)

Speaking about his decision, Clayton explains: “I’ve tried conventional apps like Tinder and Plenty of Fish but nothing has really happened so I went to sign up to e-Harmony.

“They asked me lots of questions and I suddenly thought ‘why don’t I just advertise myself online on a bargain adverts page.’

“I could only go two ways – people taking the mickey or finding someone. So far the response has been amazing.

“I was up past midnight reading all of the messages of support from people. I’ve had women show some interest but it has not really led to anything.

“I’ve been on one date so far as a result but that didn’t work out unfortunately so I’m still very much on the market and it’s still relatively early days.”

The listing has been shared far and wide, but he would prefer to keep his dates local.

The Manchester United fan is looking for somebody who is “funny, outgoing and independent with a bubbly personality”.

He added: “I’m hoping for a woman who shares some of my interests but I’m not that fussy as long as she’s fun to be around.

“My longest relationship is two years and that was back in school, so I can hardly count that.

Single Alan Clayton has been inundated with offers of dates. (SWNS)

“I’ve got to the point where I’ve seen all my friends settle down and thought it was about time I tried to do the same as I’m 30 and I’ve been single for 11 years.”

Posting phots of himself on Facebook Marketplace, he wrote: “Hello there ladies. I’m Alan. I’m 30 years old. I’m looking for a lovely lady to talk to, maybe more, as I got a few weddings to go to and don’t want to go alone. Lol. I tried dating sites not had any luck so thought I give this a go. Lol,” he wrote on Facebook.

The unusual idea has garnered a lot of responses, with thousands of people sharing his new approach to dating.

Clayton, who lives with his parents and two siblings, received a positive response from commenters, with one writing: “Well done you for having the guts to post this. Once you find someone please post again with the lady on your arm.”

While he’s yet to have a lady on his arm, he’s still hopeful that this new method of dating will land him in his dream relationship.

Women who are interested in going on a date can contact him through his Facebook page.