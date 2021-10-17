An alleged philandering man from Chivi died after he was stabbed to death by his lover’s husband. The suspicious husband lured the cheating man into an elaborately planned ambush before pouncing on him and stabbing him several times, leading to his death.

iHarare has learned from the Zimbabwe Republic Police that the alleged killer has been identified as 25-year-old Laurey Tafirei from Madungwe Village in Chivi. The deceased’s identity has not yet been released. The police only confirmed that he was 36 years old.

According to the police, Tafirei suspected that his wife was having an adulterous affair with the deceased. He then plotted to lure him into an ambush in order to exact his revenge.

Tafirei then took control of his wife’s phone and impersonated her in text messages with her alleged lover. While pretending to be his wife, he informed the now deceased that he wanted to spend some quality time with him.

He then directed the deceased to a secluded place for the illicit rendezvous. The deceased, who was unsuspecting, duly showed up at the rendezvous spot where Tafirei was lying in wait.

Tafirei allegedly stabbed him several times. After killing the cheating man, Tafirei went on the run and is yet to be apprehended.

In an update on the crime, the police said:

The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Madungwe Village, Chivi on 15/10/21, where a Laurey Tafirei (25) stabbed his wife’s boyfriend (36) after seeing a love message on his spouse’s cellphone.

The suspect chatted using the wife’s cellphone inviting the unwary victim to a secluded place near a borehole and stabbed him on the back and chest. Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who disappeared after committing the offence.