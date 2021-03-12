The Mamponteng Magistrate Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded Ebenezer Korang, 30, a mason for beating his girlfriend who is also believed to be 30 to death over GH¢15 difference.

According to the Tafo Pankrono Police, the suspect, Ebenezer Korang, was said to have given GH¢185 to his girlfriend, Abigail Adoma to keep it for him.

The report further explained that the suspect en route to Kumasi from Sunyani asked the girlfriend to meet him at Sofoline with the money of which Miss Adoma insisted he comes over to the house for the money instead.

On reaching her place, the suspect was handed over GH¢170.00 instead of GH¢185.00 and this brought up a heated argument between the two lovers.

Mr Korang allegedly hit the woman who fell on a cement block machine and she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.

The two had been dating for the past three years.

He is expected to reappear before the court on March 30, for the ruling of the court.