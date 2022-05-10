A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to serve three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing his mother’s thermos flask and three plates.

Kevin Okasimba told the court he stole the utensils because she failed to give him food when he was hungry.

The court heard that, on May 5,2022, the complainant, Margaret Adudu asked the suspect about the missing thermos and plates.

Rather, he is said to have attacked his mother with a cutlass and stick. She then reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

The Magistrate asked the suspect why he is still depending on his mother for his daily bread.

“How old are you? Do you want to tell me you cannot do menial jobs to survive? Your mother has brought you up well,” the Magistrate said.

He sentenced him to three months in prison with no option of a fine. He was given 14 days to appeal his sentence.