A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a 27-year-old unemployed man to four years imprisonment for breaking into an office at Association International School Airport in Accra.

Michael Awittor and his accomplices are said to have made away with laptops and their accessories, calculators, and power banks.

The court presided over by Ms Afia Owusua Appiah sentenced Awittor after he pleaded guilty to the charges of abetment to commit crime to wit stealing and stealing.

Awittor’s accomplices, Abdul Wahab Issahaku, a 50-year-old scrap dealer, and Joseph Edoho, a 50-year-old unemployed, were admitted to bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with three sureties each, one to be justified.

The two accused persons have denied the charge of abetment of crime

They are expected to reappear on September 11.

Prosecution led by Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, said the complainant, name withheld, was the personal assistant to the head of the Association International School, Airport Residential Area.

It said in the beginning of 2023, the Police gathered information that Issahaku had recruited Edoho and Awitor and allegedly housed them at Achimota for the purposes of stealing expeditions.

The prosecution said based on the information, the Police placed surveillance on the activities of the accused persons.

It said on February 23, 2023, the complainant went to work and detected that the office of the school had been broken into and ransacked.

Prosecution said the complainant detected that a MacBook Laptop computer valued $2,000 and MacBook Pro Laptop computer valued $3,000 and a power bank and charges had been stolen.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police and Awittor was arrested.

Prosecution said in Awittor’s investigation statement, he confessed committing the crime and led the Police to arrest the other accused persons.

Issahaku and Edoho also admitted the offence, it said.

Prosecution said Issahaku told the Police that he had given the stolen items to one Asare, their co-financier. It said when Issahaku led the Police to Asare’s house, Asare had escaped.