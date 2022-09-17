The Ejisu Magistrate Court has sentenced a young man to three months in jail for assaulting a Fire Officer.

The young man was also fined an amount of GHC10,000 in addition to the jail term.

The incident is said to have occurred on September 7 in front of the Ejisu Shell Filling Station when the Fire Officer directed a driver to avoid alighting a passenger at an unauthorized spot.

The young man purported to be a ‘loading boy’ then asked the driver to disregard the orders of the Fire Officer claiming that members of the Taskforce have been making their work difficult.

According to a statement released on September 16 by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), before the Fire Officer could speak, the ‘loading boy’ landed a slap on his face which drew the attention of other Fire Service personnel near the scene.

The officers then rushed to the scene and arrested the young man and later handed him over to the Police for further action.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has thus cautioned the general public to desist from assaulting any of its personnel in the discharge of their duties.