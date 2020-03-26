A 41-year old Gardener Martin Dogbe who subjected his 16-year-old daughter to consistent sexual abuse has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.

Dogbe is said to have commenced his sexual escapade, when the victim was 11 years old.

Dogbe also gave his daughter drugs to abort anytime the victim become pregnant and also continued his sexual acts as soon as the fetus was aborted.

Dogbe charged with defilement and incest pleaded guilty, saying he could not tell lies to the court and that he indeed had sex with the victim and impregnated her.

According to Dogbe, he did the act anytime his wife was not around.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann convicted Dogbe on his own plea and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment on each charge.

Sentences are to run concurrently.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant was a 45-year-old head teacher of a school in Accra and the victim, now a 16-years-old, is a Junior High Student of the complainant’s school.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused is the biological father of the victim. Dogbe and the victim live together in his family house at Power House at Roman Ridge in Accra.

Prosecution said between 2015 and 2019 that the victim was around 11-years-old to 15-years, Dogbe had series of sex with her in their room at Power House, Accra.

The Prosecutor said due to the sexual act, in 2019, the victim became pregnant and Dogbe administered drug to her to terminate the pregnancy.

On January 27, this year, in the night, Dogbe forcibly had sex with the victim and on January 31, this year while the victim was being taught in school, her teacher noticed that the victim was absent minded and was shedding tears.

Prosecution said when the teacher asked her what the problem was, she disclosed that “it was his father,” hence was referred to the Guidance and Counselling Teacher where the victim disclosed the ordeal she had been going through.

A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the victim was taken to the Hospital for treatment and medical report submitted on her.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim was currently at the Osu Shelter for care and protection.

Dogbe was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the acts.