An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 53-year-old trader to 15 years imprisonment for defiling his wife’s 12-year-old niece at Afuaman near Ablekumah in the Greater Accra Region.

This was after the Court presided over by Christina Cann, found Amadu Moro guilty on the charge of defilement.

Handing the sentence, the Court said it found the accused guilty, following the perusal of the evidence on record, careful consideration of the charge, exhibits and the applicable law.

According to the Court, it also considered the intrinsic seriousness of the offence, degree of revulsion and premeditation.

The facts of the prosecution led by Inspector Opoku Aniagyei are that the complainant is a housewife, and the victim is the complainant’s niece.

During the month of October 2021, one night, the complainant woke up to urinate and to her surprise, she saw the accused having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The prosecution said the complainant later reported the matter to the Police at Nima and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical treatment for the victim.

The prosecutor said the accused was nabbed by the Police, but he denied the offence in his caution statement.

When the Police medical report was received it indicated that the victim had been defiled.