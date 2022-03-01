The Police in Accra has arrested suspect Godfred Kataso on suspicion of faking a robbery incident.

Mr Kataso had claimed the incident occurred on February 11, 2022, around the National Theatre.

Police reports indicate that on February 11, 2022, suspect, Godfred Kataso filed a robbery report at the Accra Central Police Station that two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with an amount of Sixty-Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 69,000.00), belonging to his boss which he was on the way to deposit at the bank.

Police investigation into the report established that the alleged robbery was a hoax.

During interrogation, the suspect confirmed feigning the robbery as he stole the money himself to enable him to travel abroad.

Meanwhile, the money has been retrieved for evidential purposes with the suspect being prepared for court.

