A man has committed suicide at Abrewankor in a small settlement at the Bole- Sawla highway in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found hanging on a shea tree.

Speaking to Adom News, the residents at Abrewankor expressed shock after they found the deceased hanging on the tree.

Per reports from the Assembly member of Kakiase electoral area, Taukyen Robert, after the body of the deceased was discovered by the residents they alerted the Mankumawura (Chief of Mankuma) about the incident.

According to the Assembly man, the case has been reported to the Police in the Bole district for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police have transferred the unidentified body to the Bole district hospital mortuary.

The residents have, however, expressed their fear over the recent deaths in the area.