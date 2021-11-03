A man has had a Rolls-Royce logo tattooed on his face – despite never actually owning one of the famous cars.

Khent Amentiu, 29, has been obsessed with the cars since he was just seven-years-old when he spotted his father looking at Rolls-Royce cars on eBay.

He is such a huge fan of the make of car that earlier this year he got the emblem tattooed on his cheek.

He said he still dreams of one day driving the real thing for himself but ironically the face ink has so far prevented him from getting a job and affording the swanky £360k motor.

He told the Daily Star : “The reason I got it was according to my father, they were the best money could buy. I was in the second grade.

“Ever since, I was always fascinated with the marquee. By the 11th grade, I was buying and selling a few used cars but the Rolls-Royce always eluded me.

“One day, I was sitting in physics class and I noticed my teacher staring at me with a sort of wistful smile on his face.

“When he knew I saw him, he said ‘Rolls-Royce Phantom V’ and started laughing. This could not be a coincidence.”

Khent, who grew up in Philadelphia but lives in Florida, said the tattoo was completed in January this year and has received a mixed reaction online.

He said: “People should not be judged for something that is meaningful to them and does not offend or effect others in any way.”

After posting online, social media user Mari Figueroa commented: “To each their own. But on the face is where I wouldn’t ink.”

Daniel Jones added: “Honestly if you are happy with it then that’s what matters but one thing, what is up with this Rolls-Royce tattoo thing I’m seeing.”

Owen Richi Reid wrote: “No need for all the abuse, maybe he likes it. So long as it means something to him who cares. I praise his uniqueness.”

Commenting on the feedback, Khent said: “The vast majority were negative but it is easy to forgive.

“Those who speak from ignorance can’t be held accountable. I got the tatts so I know I can handle those light jabs with panache.

“Truthfully I laugh at most of the idiotic comments.”

He added: “Employment hasn’t been the easiest but I’m not discouraged.

“People ask me all the time if I actually own one. My answer is that I hope to have one somebody.”