An unidentified man, believed to be in his early 30s, has been found dead in a river at Gomoa Akoti Bankyease in the Gomoa East District.

A resident told the media that the man, who was wearing a khaki shorts with no shirt on, was not known in the area and that an indigene who went to the stream saw the body on Thursday, June 8, and raised the alarm.

There was no cut or fracture on the body when the police examined it.

According to the resident, the community had never witnessed such an incident in the area, throwing residents into a state of shock.

The body has been conveyed by the police for preservation and identification.