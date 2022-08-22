A man has divorced his wife after she refused to remove her father’s name and replace it with his surname in all her documents as well as social media handles.

Facebook user Iyke Orji, who shared the story online, said the husband had asked the wife to effect the change of name on her documents as well as her social media handles but she refused stating that the change will affect her.

He said this problem lingered on until the man decided to end their marriage.

Iyke wrote:

”So one of my friends just divorced the wife four days ago.

“A marriage of two years.

“What was the issue? It was something very little that matured and loyal minds could tackle.

“He asked the Lady to edit her father’s name in all her handles to their surname since they’re now married.

“He asked her to get a court affidavit to change even her Bank details, and other stuffs relating to her that bore her father’s name

“The lady refused on the grounds that it will ruin her followers, identity and other things and things..

“Guy was calm, the Mr and Mrs so so so and so na for only Marriage certificate no other place.

“The lady said she rather quits than changing her surname. This issue has been going on and on for two years. Dear ladies, do whatever that pleases…

“Dear Men, do whatever that pleases you, if I advise you ever again, make I bend.

“Welcome back to singlehood brother, let’s continue from where we stopped (Brostitution).”