Family and friends have been thrown into mourning following the death of a young Ugandan man just few hours after his wedding.

Reports say Roy Jairus Watuulo died hours after he tied the knot with his wife, Anitah Nabuduwa on Saturday, in Kampala.

According to close friends and relatives, he started complaining of feeling unwell moments after the wedding reception.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a few minutes past midnight.

The deceased is said to be in his late 20s and the son of a university professor. They had their traditional wedding in November 2020 .

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn him. A colleague, Lutoto Charity Martha, wrote:

“With Deep Sorrow And Shock, Our Friend, Colleague And Brother Roy Jairus Watuulo Has Passed On.

“He Wedded On Saturday 5/12/2020 And Immediately Went To Be With The Lord On Sunday, Just A Few Hours After.”

“Son To Dr Watuulo Richard and Lydia. Rest In Peace Comrade. May God Strengthen You Anitah Nabuduwa.”

More photos and comments below: