Lawrence Munene, 24, who committed suicide in his house on Monday, September 6, has been found to have left behind a suicide note, his phone security pattern and his money transfer pin.

The deceased is reportedly from Kithiruri village in Kianjakoma Sub-location of Kenya.

His father, Silas Nyaga, said his son’s corpse was discovered after his daughter knocked on his (Lawrence) door and got no response.

Mr Nyaga said after the deceased’s younger sister, identified as Murugi, alerted him after realising that the house was quiet, they broke into the house only to find the body of his son dangling beside the bed.

He said: “My daughter (Ann Murugi) alerted me on what was happening and when I went to try to open the door, I realised it was closed from inside.”

In his suicide note, he bid goodbye to his family and also asked anyone who had issues with him to forgive him. He asked that his goats be given to his nephew who is his sister’s son.

It read in part: “I am so sorry to everyone who I have wronged. Please live a lovely and enjoyable life until we meet again. I will miss you so much.”

His father added that after unlocking his phone they only “found conversations with his friends and nothing much. We are wondering what really prompted him to make such a decision.”

His mother, Cecilia Wanja, described him as a kind and humble son, stressing that the incident has been confusing. She disclosed that her late son always gave a hand whenever there was need to assist.

“My son did not show any form of disturbance or discomfort because he wore a cool face and did not show any signs of depression,” she said.

She said it was very confusing and asked for prayers.

The deceased’s body is now at Gakwegori mortuary.