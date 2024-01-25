Manchester City have signed Argentina Under-17 midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

City will pay about £12.5m for Echeverri, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract that runs to 2028.

The 18-year-old, who has made six first-team appearances for River Plate, will remain with the Argentine club throughout 2024.

City agreed a similar deal with River for Argentina forward Julian Alvarez in January 2022.

Echeverri was Argentina’s captain at the U17 World Cup in November and scored a hat-trick as they beat Brazil 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

He finished the tournament with five goals as Argentina came fourth after losing the third-place play-off.