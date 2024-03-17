Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals with a comfortable victory over a jaded and disappointing Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain in contention to repeat last season’s historic Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, and were barely troubled on a rain-lashed night in Manchester.

They are the first side in FA Cup history to reach six successive FA Cup semi-finals, and have reached the last four in seven of Guardiola’s eight campaigns in charge.

City were in control with a two-goal lead by the break on Saturday, and although both goals had an element of good fortune, they reflected a half in which the holders were dominant with 75% possession.

First, Bernardo Silva’s shot was deflected up and over Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka by Dan Burn’s outstretched leg after 13 minutes, then the Portuguese’s effort went in via the head of defender Sven Botman just after the half hour.

Newcastle’s best chance came when Alexander Isak’s first-half shot was saved by keeper Stefan Ortega.

But it was an otherwise stress-free night for City as they head to Wembley once more, while Eddie Howe must now try to ensure what has been a season of under-achievement does not fizzle out into a timid conclusion.