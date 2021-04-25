Aymeric Laporte was the unlikely hero as Manchester City saw off a resilient Tottenham to lift the Carabao Cup for the fourth consecutive season.

However, the City defender arguably should have sent off but was booked for only one of two cynical fouls in the first half before he scored from Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick delivery in the 82nd minute.

Eight thousand supporters were welcomed to Wembley and witnessed a totally one-sided first half, as City peppered Tottenham’s goal but could not find a way through thanks to a combination of last-ditch desperate defending and an impressive Hugo Lloris performance.

The best chance fell to Phil Foden whose effort was deflected onto the post by Toby Alderweireld, but the out-of-form Raheem Sterling – who was handed a rare start – also went close, seeing a goalbound shot blocked by the leg of Eric Dier, while Riyad Mahrez fired agonisingly over and Lloris tipped a Cancelo effort wide.

However, City were fortunate that Laporte was only yellow carded for one of two cynical fouls, as Tottenham kept it compact and tried to hit their opponents on the break.

Ryan Mason’s side played with a more positive approach immediately after the restart and their first real attack came in the 47th-minute when Giovani Lo Celso forced Zack Steffen into his first save of the afternoon.

The second half was a much more even contest and it took Laporte’s headed winner to settle the tie with just eight minutes remaining, as City clinched a joint record eighth League Cup trophy in front of 2,000 of their joyous supporters.

With a treble still in sight, Pep Guardiola’s side now turn their attentions to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.