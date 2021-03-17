A woman, simply identified as Afia, has narrated how her husband caused her arrest for selling their goat to fend for her children.

Following a misunderstanding, Afia stated her husband failed to perform his duties, leaving all the burden on her shoulders.

Her menial trade, she said, does not produce enough money to fend for the entire household, hence she sold her husband’s goat.

Three days later, she recounted on Asempa FM‘s Yasetenam how she was picked up at 4:am and dumped at the Tesano Police Station on charges of robbery.

Afia said her husband reported that she had taken his property without his permission, and it must be paid for before her release.

Despite explaining the situation, she said the police sided with her husband and cited legalities as their defence.

Watch video below for more: