A man has been caught allegedly impersonating his girlfriend during a recruitment examination held by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in India.

This was after officials found that his biometric details did not match with those of the original candidate.

According to police, the suspect, Angrez Singh came to the examination hall wearing a salwar kameez along with a stole and a cap.

He had shaved off his facial hair, applied makeup and affixed his own photo (dressed like a girl) over that of his girlfriend Paramjeet Kaur.

The incident allegedly happened on January 7 at DAV Public School, which was one of the centres where the entrance exam for the post of the female multipurpose health worker was held.

Angrej Singh, 26,decided to write the exam for his 34-year-old girlfriend who had earlier failed.

Though Singh said she was a relative, the investigation found out they were not relatives, according to the police.

The paper has however been cancelled with investigation.

“A man can take such a risk only for his girlfriend,” a police officer told The Indian Express.