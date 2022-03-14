The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a man who was captured in a viral video assaulting a woman alleged to be a sex worker.

The suspect has been identified as a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2022, in Cape Coast but he was arrested after the victim, whose identity is yet to be known, filed a complaint on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

“His arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night.

“The victim subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, Cape Coast, Sunday, March 13, 2022,” part of a statement from the police read.

According to a narration in the video, the suspect after patronising the services of the woman refused to pay, leading to an exchange of words.

The suspect, driving a government-registered vehicle is reported to have hit the woman in the face during the altercation.

Mr Bayor hit his victim many times as the woman held on to his shirt insisting on her payment.

Meanwhile, the police said the suspect is currently assisting in investigation and further details about the case will be communicated in due course.