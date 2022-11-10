A man, who spoke to JoyNews on illegal mining in homes at Odumasi, has been attacked and subjected to severe beating by a section of the miners in the Asante Akyem Central municipality.

Eric Obeng Acheampong, who spots multiple wounds on the back, chest, hands and face says he was taken hostage by over 30 of the illegal miners and beaten for close to four hours.

In an interview, he said the miners accused him of destroying their trade by speaking to JoyNews on their illegal activities in the town.

Mr. Acheampong, in an earlier interview, spoke about the digging of pits in homes at Odumasi, which led to the sinking of a household toilet which killed a young woman about a month ago.

A mining pit dug under a house sank a private toilet in Odumasi in the Ashanti Region, claiming the life of a young woman who was using the facility at the time of collapse.

The pit, dug by illegal miners in the Asante Akyem Central municipality, is one of many such hidden holes dug under houses in the area.

Sources say several houses are under threat of collapse as a result of these hidden pits in the community.