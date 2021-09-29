A man has been placed under house arrest in Russia after he beat up a doctor who inspected his wife and complimented her.

The woman, a hijab-wearing Muslim, claimed the dermatologist dubbed her skin “beautiful.”

The incident took place on September 21 in Nizhnevartovsk, Siberia.

According to the doctor, Vladimir Zhirnokleev, he simply asked the woman to show her elbows, stomach, and back, and did not ask her to undress. Once the inspection was complete, he found no cause for concern and said, “The skin is beautiful.”

After leaving the doctor’s office, the woman complained to her husband that the medical examination did not comply with “Muslim law.”

“I am sure the doctor complimented my wife during the examination, which is not befitting of my principles,” said Bakhriddin Azimov, the Tajikistan-born 29-year-old husband of the patient.

“If you are a doctor, do your job. Excessive compliments and questions are beyond a doctor’s job description.”

However, according to the doctor, he did nothing wrong and simply gave a positive judgement after inspecting the woman.

“Muslims should resolve all issues immediately with the management – calmly and constructively,” Zhirnokleev said, according to the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. “Running into a doctor’s office without a trial and smashing his nose is morally and legally wild.”

“I am an adult, I have several educations, a lot of experience, and we still live in a state governed by the rule of law. People should obey the law and follow the rules,” he said.

Zhirnokleev also noted that those who doubt his competence should see another doctor, where they will discover that all skin examinations are conducted in the same manner.

“I told her: ‘You are fine, your skin is beautiful,’” Zhirnokleev said. “She interrupted me: ‘Don’t pay me any compliment.’”

After the attack, Zhirnokleev was diagnosed with a head injury, concussion, and numerous bruises. Bakhriddin, in turn, was charged with hooliganism and is now under house arrest.

On Saturday, an imam in Nizhnevartovsk condemned the attack.

“We condemn this and call on all Muslims to treat doctors, medical workers and all people in general with respect, as our religion teaches us,” said Salavat Hazrat Sitdikov, head of the city’s mosque. “I urge everyone to study their religion, improve their morals, behave with dignity and not defame our religion.”